Life Story: Joseph P. Marguccio Jr., 89; Korean War Veteran

Joseph P. Marguccio Jr, 89, passed away peacefully on January 9 at his home in Somerset, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mr. Marguccio was born March 26, 1931 in New Brunswick to the late Joseph and Virginia (Malastesta) Marguccio. He resided in New Brunswick before settling in Somerset in 1992.

Joseph served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, having attained the rank of Airman. He enlisted on November 23, 1951 and was honorably discharged on November 15, 1955.

Joseph was a long time employee of 30-plus years, as a custodian for the New Brunswick Public School System. In his retirement, Joseph was a member of the Franklin Township Seniors Club. He loved bowling, bingo, and playing cards. He also enjoyed a good day of fishing and visiting Atlantic City to try his luck at the casino. Joseph’s most loved, lifelong passion was as an acclaimed and talented musician playing drums with a multitude of various style bands.

He is survived by his companion, Lucie Foley of Somerset; his sons, Joseph P. Marguccio III and his wife Kelly of Las Vegas; William R. Marguccio of New Brunswick; his daughter, Kimberly Marguccio-Molinaro and her husband Tony of Seaside Heights; his sister, Helena Marko and her husband Jim of Milltown and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, on January 12 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held January 20 at 10:00 A.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.



