Life Story: John Pfeiffer, 95; Owned P&S Builders

John Pfeiffer of Somerset passed away on November 17 at St. Peter’s Medical Center in New Brunswick. He was 95.

Born and raised in Highland Park, he lived in Somerset for over 60 years.

He was the owner and operator of P&S Builders in Somerset before his retirement. Previously he owned and operated a music store in Metuchen.

John served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was also a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset, a member of the American Legion in Dunellen, and a lifetime member of the VFW in Manville. John enjoyed fishing, NY Mets baseball, gardening, trips to the casino, chatting with the people in his neighborhood, and big band and jazz music in the styles of Jimmey Dorsey, Glenn Miller and Louie Prima. In his younger years he enjoyed building model airplanes, was a multi-instrumentalist, and played drums for his big band “Talk of the Town.”

His wife, Violet, died in 2011. He is also predeceased by his brother, Frank Pfeiffer; and sisters, Mary Homeny, Betty Hurley, and Ann Grealis.

Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Joann and Craig Schultz of Somerset; Nancy and John Berko and Linda and Kenny Loesch, all of Piscataway; sister, Helen London of Georgia; grandchildren, Natalie Belloff, Nicholas Berko, Jaclyn Schultz and Erich Schultz, and great-grandchildren, Henry and Bellarose.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. November 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. November 21 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Cremation to be held privately.



