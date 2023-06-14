Life Story: John Norbert Blum, 61; Was Mechanical Engineer, Canoeist and Trebuchet Enthusiast

John Norbert Blum of Somerset passed away peacefully at home on June 12. He was 61.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut and raised in Latham, New York, John lived in various towns throughout upstate New York and Ohio before moving to Somerset in 2000.

A graduate of Shaker High School in Latham, New York, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He last worked for Thorlabs in Morganville.

He would like to be remembered as a Mechanical Engineer, Canoeist and Trebuchet Enthusiast. He was a creator and inventor and holds multiple patents. John also loved nature and spent his time visiting national and state parks. He was an active member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and loved running games at their yearly carnival. He was proud to have canoed in One Square Mile of Hope 2011 and 2014.

His mother, Mary Ann Blum, died in 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Georgia; father, Norbert Blum of Clinton, New York; brother Andrew (wife Dianna) of Clinton, New York with daughter Kimberly; brother James (wife Tara) of Manlius, New York with their children, Chris, Ryan, and Cooper, and sister-in-law, Annette Baker (husband Karl) and their son, Rory of Hillsborough, New Jersey and sister-in-law, Tisha Petrushka of Florence, Massachusetts.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. June 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. June 19 at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hillsborough.

At John’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food bank or planting daffodils in his honor.





