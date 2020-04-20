Life Story: John ‘Jack’ Suydam, 88; Was 6-Mile Run Reformed Church Treasurer

Mr. John Suydam passed away on April 17 at Foothill Acres nursing Home in Hillsborough. He was 88 years old.

Mr. Suydam was born in New Brunswick and lived most of his life in Edison. Jack served our country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Johnson and Johnson for thirty-three years in the medical research division. He then opened the Tomp’s Hardware store in Kendal Park and he fully retired in 2000. He was a former Treasurer of Six Mile Run Reform Church in Franklin Park and former President of the Pleasant Plains Cemetery Association.

Jack was predeceased by his first wife Peggy, a son Richard, a brother Douglas, and grandson Ryan Sherwood.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law Herc and Joanne Suydam of Edison and a daughter and son in law Penny and Jeff Sherwood of Somerset. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Erin, Tim, Meaghan, Matt, MaryKate, Bobby and great-grandchildren: Landon, Paisley, Reese, Haddie and one on the way.

Funeral services will take place privately. A memorial for Jack will be scheduled in the future.



