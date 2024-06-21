Life Story: John ‘Jack’ A. Shafranski, 80; Career Educator

John “Jack” A. Shafranski, 80, passed away peacefully on June 19 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born on February 7, 1944, in Perth Amboy, Jack was a lifelong resident of Somerset. He was the beloved son of the late John and Judy (Gulick) Shafranski.

Jack was a dedicated and passionate educator. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Montclair State College, and continued his studies at NJIT, where he earned his Master’s Degree in Science Education.

His 40-year career as an educator began at J.P. Stevens High School in Edison Township, as a teacher of Physics, rising to the position of Science Department Chairperson. Jack’s commitment to education and science ultimately led to his promotion to the position of Supervisor of Science for the Edison Township School System. Regardless of what position he held, Jack was a teacher to the end.

Beyond his professional life, Jack embraced a multitude of sports and hobbies with great enthusiasm. He enjoyed playing and coaching tennis at J.P. Stevens, golfing, skiing, and had a particular passion for baseball. Jack enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Indians and Indianapolis Colts. A true lifelong learner, Jack had a deep appreciation for reading, and loved listening to music, and playing the guitar. He was often found solving Crossword Puzzles, Sudoku, Wordle, and Connections, or calling out the correct answers at Jeopardy. Above all else, Jack was happiest when spending time with his family.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 53 years, Jean Shafranski; loving daughter, Jill; devoted son, John; sisters, Jane Timinski and Joyce, along with her husband Patrick Heneghan; sister-in-law, Barbara Shafranski; brother-in-law, John Hoffman; and his adored twin grandchildren, Seamus and Delaney. Jack is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends who will miss him greatly.

Jack is predeceased by his brother, James Shafranski; his sister, Judith Hoffman; and his brother-in-law, Robert Timinski.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 2-6 p.m. June 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 24 at St. Matthias Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Somerset.

Burial will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in John “Jack” A. Shafranski’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.





