Life Story: John Boucher, 94; Army Veteran, Chemist

John Boucher of Somerset passed away February 9 at the Spring Hill Assisted Living Facility in Somerset. He was 94.

Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, he has lived in Somerset since 1976.

John studied at the Northeastern & Suffolk Universities, both in Boston, Massachusetts, graduating with a BA in Business & Science and Chemistry.

He served in the US Army in the occupation of Japan in 1946 – 1947.

John worked as a Chemist for the Borden Chemical Company in Peabody, Massachusetts then later Middlesex, for 45 years before retiring in 1994.

He was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. John was active in the local theater, performing in 40 plays and also active with Doctors Without Borders charity.

He was predeceased by his son, John last year.

Surviving are his wife, Marguerite; sons, Peter, Leo, Mark, Brian and Michael; and 5 grandchildren.

Private cremation services have been handled under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A Memorial Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset will be held at a date and time to be announced.



