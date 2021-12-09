Life Story: Joan L. Roberts, 84; Member Of Franklin Township Seniors

Joan L. Roberts, of Somerset, passed away on December 4 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 84.

Born and raised in Minersville, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Minersville High School in 1954. She lived in Edison and South Bound Brooke before moving to the Middlebush section of Franklin Township in 1960.

Joan worked as an Administrative Coordinator at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 2007.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Hillsborough. Joan was a member of the Hamilton Lanes Bowling League many years ago and more recently the Franklin Township Seniors. She enjoyed playing Mah Jong and spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest “Hal” in 2019; and her parents, John and Louise Kishel.

Surviving are her sons, Brian Roberts and his partner Sumalee Kiattinant of Union City, California, Kevin Roberts of Somerset and Glenn Roberts and his wife Nancy of North Plainfield.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. December 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. December 11 at St. Joseph’s Church, Hillsborough, concluding with committal service and interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.



