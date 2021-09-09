Life Story: Jerry Grundfest, 91; Longtime Township Resident

Jerry Grundfest, 91, died suddenly on Sept. 5. He was a resident of Somerset since 1966.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he spent his high school years in Phoenix, AZ, and then received his BA in History from Stanford University, and an MBA and Ph.D. from Columbia University (also History).

His career in arts and historical organizations included the Philadelphia Bicentennial Commission and the Hall of Fame for Great Americans. In his later years he was a real estate agent for several firms in Princeton.

He was a member of the Princeton Historical Society, where he led historical tours of Princeton. A lifelong lover of the arts, he subscribed to many cultural institutions – opera, symphony, ballet, theater–in New York, New Jersey and Tanglewood, MA.

He is survived by Sandra, his beloved wife of 66 years, his daughter Leslie (Ricardo Siboldi) of Piscataway, NJ, his son Robert (Colleen) of Warren, NJ and grandchildren Elizabeth Siboldi, Joshua Grundfest and Abigail Grundfest.

He is pre-deceased by his sister, Rhoda Sigman, and survived by a niece, Isabel Stevens, and nephews Alan and Jonathan Sigman.

A graveside service was held September 9 at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Woodbridge.

Donations in his memory may be made to Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple or an organization of your choice.



