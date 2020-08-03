Life Story: Jeanne Skurkay, 68; Lifelong Somerset Resident

Jeanne Skurkay of Somerset passed away July 31 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 68.

Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

She worked for the Stop & Shop Supermarket in Somerset for 28 years in various positions before retiring in 2004. She was also a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union, #1262.

Jeanne enjoyed watching General Hospital, car rides to the casino and spending time with family, especially her granddaughters. She was the “jokester” of the family, always ready for a good laugh, always willing to tell a funny story. She was the life of any party. She made her presence known whenever she entered a room.

She was predeceased by her father James Reed in 1995; mother Geraldine Reed (Capella) in 2004; and husband, Lawrence M. Skurkay in 2012.

Surviving are her daughters, Beth and Kelly Romer, both of Somerset; granddaughters, Kristina Nieves(“Patricia”) and Riley Fitzgerald (“Jackie”); sisters Sally Reed and Nancy O’Brien of Somerset; nephews, John O’Brien and his family of Franklin Park, Scott O’Brien and his family of Somerset, and Kyle O’Brien and his family of Somerset; several great-nieces and nephew; sisters-in-law, Carol Skurkay of South Carolina and Beth Beberman-Giffin of Delaware; and nieces Jessica and Sarah Skurkay of Delaware.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. August 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. A Blessing will follow at 10 a.m. August 7 at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

The family has requested that donations toward the cost of the funeral be made in her loving memory.



