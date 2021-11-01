Life Story: Jeanne Caine; Longtime Somerset Resident

Jeanne Caine, passed away on October 29 at her son’s home in Millstone Township.

Mrs. Caine was born in New York City to the late Frank and Thelma (Duke) Magee. She was a proud, active resident of Abbott Road in Somerset until her move in 2020.

Jeanne was a real estate agent for over 40 years. She was an active member of the Cedar Wood Women’s Club for many years, loved playing bridge with friends, gardening, and catching up with her amazing neighbors. Jeanne always appreciated a good joke, had an infectious laugh, never sweated the small stuff, and always preferred seeing the glass half full. Above all, Jeanne loved spending time with her family, especially her four grandchildren.

Mrs. Caine was preceded in death by her husband in 1995, Paul Caine, her brother, Frank Magee Jr, and niece Tracy Magee Ormond.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Caine and his wife Nikki of Millstone Township, and Mark Caine and his wife Monica of Perkasie, PA; her four grandchildren, Ben, Caralyn, Brett, and Melanie; her loyal dog Muffie, and her niece and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the request of the family and under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Jeanne Caine’s name to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873 or to the Franklin Township Food Bank at www.franklinfoodbank.org/donate-now or at PO Box 333, Somerset, NJ 08873.



