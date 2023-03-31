Life Story: Jason Stokes, 51; Was Bus Driver

Mr. Jason Stokes passed away on March 23 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 51 years old.

Jason Stokes was born in Plainfield and lived in Piscataway, Mississippi and Old Bridge before moving to Somerset with his family 30 years ago. He worked for many years with Phillips Concrete in Somerset as a driver and was employed as a bus driver.

He was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved his Biggie Smalls and Jay-z tracks. People loved Jason and being in his company, especially when he was behind the grill at family cookouts. He had a huge heart and was known to many as a mentor and leader. He will be deeply missed.\

Jason Stokes was predeceased by his brother Tommy Lee Crawford.

Jason Stokes is survived by his parents Robert and Bernice Stokes. He is also survived by his siblings Sonia Watts and her husband Jimmy, Larry Crawford, Denise Magee, Anthony Stokes, Lionel Stokes and his wife Stacey, Brigitt Stokes, Seth Stokes and Stephanie Needham and her husband Vaughan. He is also survived by a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visiting will take place from 1-2 p.m. April 3 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., and all services will conclude after the service.



