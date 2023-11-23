Life Story: Janice F. Lloyd, 85; Was Township Music Teacher

Mrs. Janice F. Lloyd (nee Fronek) passed away on November 16 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 85 years old.

Mrs. Lloyd was born in Gary, Indiana and was raised there on her family’s dairy farm. After graduating high school, she continued her education at Valparaiso University in Indiana. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in music.

Mrs. Lloyd resided in Brooklyn for a short time before moving to New Jersey. She resided in Bound Brook before settling in Somerset, where she lived for many years. She also lived in Honesdale, Pennsylvania and Whitehall, Pennsylvania before moving back to Spring Hills, Somerset to be closer to her daughters.

She had a lengthy career at AT&T in an administrative capacity and enjoyed teaching private piano and voice to her many students in Franklin Township. She was a member of Community Baptist Church for many years and participated in their choir. She enjoyed gardening and was known for her friendly manner and outgoing personality. Her elegance was admired by all.

Mrs. Lloyd was predeceased by her husband William J. Lloyd in 2003. She was also predeceased by her son Richard Schert, brothers Charles, Robert, Franklin and James Fronek, and sisters Mildred Skinner and Marjorie Fronek.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Kirkaldy and her husband Rick and Lorraine Schert. She is also survived by her grandson Daniel Kirkaldy.

The family will great friends and relatives from 1-2 p.m. December 5th at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A Memorial Service will begin at 2 p.m.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Lloyd’s name to World Vision or American Heart Association.





