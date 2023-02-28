Life Story: Jane Adele Campbell Resta, 92; ‘Mental Health Warrior’

Jane was a devoted wife to Frank Angelo Resta (deceased 1991), a loving mother to four children: June (Dennis), Frank (Celeste), Debra, and Ed (Lisa). An admiring grandmother to Andrea (Rob), Justin (Bena), Carlie, Carina, Ryan, Corey (Anna) and Sara.

Jane was a mental health warrior. She loved family, friends, dance, and fashion, and she cared, loved and appreciated all those who were fortunate enough to cross her path.

All services were held privately at request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAMI NJ at www.naminj.org.



