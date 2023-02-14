Life Story: James Gagliastro, 76; Was Township Realtor

James Gagliastro, of Somerset, passed away on February 12 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 76.

Born and raised in Hoboken, he also lived in Jersey City before moving to Somerset in 1991.

Jim worked as a Risk Management Analyst for JP Morgan in New York City, then later as a Realtor for Prudential in Somerset. He was also a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. He received his Bachelor’s in Economics from St. Peter’s College in Jersey City and his MBA from Pace University in New York City.

He was an avid chess player and also enjoyed reading, watching history and Sci-Fi movies, NY Giants football, and in his youth playing soccer and singing doo-wop music.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Ellen Gagliastro; and brother, Joseph.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Rosalia; daughter, Lisa Gagliastro of Somerset (with fiancé Michael Vergara); brother, Thomas Gagliastro of Middletown, and step-sister, Rose Gagliastro of Puerto Rico.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. February 16 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. February 17 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.



