Life Story: James E. Dolan, 92; Former Somerset Resident

James E. Dolan of Hamilton Township, formerly of Somerset, died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 92.

Born in Boston, Mass., he resided in Somerset for 45 years before moving to Hamilton 2 years ago.

Mr. Dolan served his country with the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

Prior to his retirement in 1992, Mr. Dolan was a supervisor with American Can Company, Deans, for over 30 years.

He was a longtime communicate of St. Matthais Church, Somerset.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Marjorty (Chapman) Dolan; three sons Richard, Robert and Paul Dolan; 3 daughters, Karen Ackles, Donna Mandeville and Irene Gelsomino; two brothers, John and Gerald Dolan, and one sister, Dorothy Small. He is also survived by 14 Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. May 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy in St. Matthais Church, Somerset.

Interment is in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.



