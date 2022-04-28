Quantcast

Life Story: James E. Dolan, 92; Former Somerset Resident

Added by Bill Bowman on April 28, 2022.
Saved under Obituaries

James E. Dolan of Hamilton Township, formerly of Somerset, died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was 92.

Born in Boston, Mass., he resided in Somerset for 45 years before moving to Hamilton 2 years ago.

Mr. Dolan served his country with the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

Prior to his retirement in 1992, Mr. Dolan was a supervisor with American Can Company, Deans, for over 30 years.

He was a longtime communicate of St. Matthais Church, Somerset.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Marjorty (Chapman) Dolan; three sons Richard, Robert and Paul Dolan; 3 daughters, Karen Ackles, Donna Mandeville and Irene Gelsomino; two brothers, John and Gerald Dolan, and one sister, Dorothy Small. He is also survived by 14 Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. May 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy in St. Matthais Church, Somerset.

Interment is in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!