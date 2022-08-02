Life Story: Irving Leong, 67; Was Architect, Eucharistic Minister

Mr. Irving Leong passed away on July 27 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 67 years old.

Mr. Leong was born in Manhattan and was raised in New York City. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and furthered his education at the City College of New York where he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

After marrying his wife, Alice, in 1981, he relocated to Somerset where they would raise their family. He was employed as an Architect by Gruzen Samton, Rothe-Johnson/Fletcher Thompson, and most recently by NK Architects. After a long career in architecture specializing in healthcare and educational facilities, he retired in 2020.

Mr. Leong was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church where he served the parish community as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a devout New York Yankees Fan.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Alice in 2021.

Mr. Leong is survived by his children Christopher Leong, Elizabeth Leong and her husband Matthew Garnet, and Kimberly Leong and her husband Jason Grossman. He is also survived by his sisters, Jayne Wong and her husband Frank, Genevieve Matsumoto and her husband Glen, and Anne Leong.

Visiting will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. August 4 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral mass will follow at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All services will conclude at church.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Leong’s name to St. Matthias Church 168 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Somerset NJ 08873.



