Life Story: Irene Stawychny, 95; Longtime Franklin Resident

Irene Stawychny passed away peacefully on March 21. She was 95 years old.

A widow of over 50 years, she was also predeceased by her parents, brother, sister, and her beloved son, Walter.

She is survived by extended family.

A longtime resident of Somerset, she was well-loved by friends and neighbors and will most certainly be missed by all.

The family would like to thank Rehab at River’s Edge nursing staff, nurse’s aides, and hospice for the excellent care provided Irene in her final days.

A private burial is forthcoming. Internment is at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Arrangements are being handled by Gleason Funeral Home.

