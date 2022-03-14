Life Story: Huan-Yuan Fan, 90; Business Owner

Mr. Huan-Yuan Fan passed away peacefully on March 12 at his home in Somerset. He was 90 years old.

Born in Puli, Taiwan, on February 10, 1932, Mr. Fan spent his childhood in Taiwan and Shanghai, China. He spoke his native Hakka dialogue, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, and English.

He came to the United States in 1970. He resided in Queens, NY, where he and his wife, Huei-Shan, raised their family. In 1994, he and his wife moved to Edison before moving to Somerset.

Mr. Fan had a successful career as a business owner. He owned and operated Fan Brothers Restaurant Supply. He was an avid golfer and had been a president of the Hakka Association of New York. A life-long learner, when he retired at the age of 80, he loved attending English classes at the Franklin Public Library.

He was predeceased by his wife, Huei-Shan Fan, in 2017.

He is survived by his son Tyh-Dar Fan, daughter Ming Perrello and her husband, Anthony Perrello. He is also survived by his grandchildren Micah and Kristen and his remaining three brothers in Taiwan, and a sister in Japan.

A memorial service will take place from 3-5 p.m. March 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to a relief fund for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

https://worldventure.com/pproject/6434-906-ukrainian-refugees-in-poland/.



