Life Story: Hisako Glicksman, 89; Retired Art Teacher

Mrs. Hisako Glicksman passed away on January 23 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick. She was 89 years old.

Mrs. Glicksman was born in Manhattan. She went to school in New York City before securing a job with the New York City Public School System. She was employed as an art teacher for over 20 years before retiring. She loved going to the opera and had a deep appreciation for orchids.

She was predeceased by her husband Morris in 1996. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law Janice Kobayashi and brother-in-law Roy Kanda.

Mrs. Glicksman is survived by her brother, Shigeru Kobayashi and sisters Akiyo Kanda and Emiko Kashiwabara and her husband Merrill. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visiting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon January 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A graveside service will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.



