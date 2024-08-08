Life Story: Herb Senz, 89; Former Somerset Spectator Publisher

Herbert Senz, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Somerset, surrounded by his loving family, on August 6.

Born in Vienna, Austria, on September 8, 1934, to the late Willie and Sylvia (Sternbach) Senz, Herbert’s early life was marked by resilience and hope. In 1938, he immigrated to the United States, where he would go on to build a remarkable life.

Herbert’s academic journey began at Midwood High School in Brooklyn, where he graduated with distinction. He then earned a degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University, class of 1956, and later obtained a graduate degree in statistics from Rutgers University.

His career was diverse and impactful, spanning roles as a process development and project management engineer in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Herbert also managed corporate planning at JCPenney in New York City, served as the publisher of The Somerset Spectator, and worked in finance at RWUH.

In his retirement, he continued to contribute to his community by founding the Somerset Run community newsletter.

A man of varied interests, Herbert loved walking, enjoyed relaxed travel, and had a deep appreciation for both classical and country music. He was also an avid reader, always seeking knowledge and understanding.

Herbert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marsha Roberts Senz. He leaves behind his cherished children, Lisa Jeanne Senz, married to Scott Harshbarger, and Michael Stuart Senz. He is also survived by his devoted partner of over a decade, Mary Ellen Hinckle, along with extended family and many dear friends.

Mr. Herbert Senz will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery in North Brunswick.





