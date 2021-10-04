Life Story: Helen Wolfe, 92; Worked For John WIley & Son

Helen Wolfe, 92, passed away surrounded by her family on October 3 at her home in Somerset.

Mrs. Wolfe was born December 25, 1928, in Somerset, the daughter of Nassif and Agnes (Habib) Coury. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Helen was a clerical worker for John Wiley and Sons in Somerset, where she worked for over 25 years. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in East Millstone and at Immaculate Conception in Somerville. She was a member and former president of the Elizabeth Ave Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary.

Helen loved to sew and enjoyed making many hand towels for her family. She also loved drawing and gardening. Helen was partially close to her sister-in-law Margie; they would go shopping and have lunch every week while she still drove. Most of all, Helen loved her family, she especially loved watching her grandchildren play. Helen enjoyed being with Jean and Mary, having lunch and just talking all afternoon, East Millstone’s version of the Golden Girls.

Mrs. Wolfe was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Wolfe; her brothers, Phil, Habe, George, Joseph, and Edward Coury and her sisters, Josephine, Viola, Florence, and Louise.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Kline, and her husband Nevin; her sons, John Wolfe and his wife Karen and Jeffrey Wolfe and his wife Laura. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacy, Ryan, Kristin, Coury, Ashley, Jennifer, Lindsey, Jason, Jeannie, Timothy, Hasan, and Ryan; her great grandchildren, Myah, Desiree, Corbin, Timothy, Saline, Darius, Ryan, Vincent, Randy, Isabella, Jacob, and Damian; her great-great grandchild, Randy and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Family and friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. October 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Graveside services will begin at 11:30 a.m. on October 7 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Somerset.



