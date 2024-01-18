Life Story: Harry E. Martin, 96; First Principal Of Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School

Harry E. Martyn passed away peacefully on January 14 at Parker of River Road at the age of 96.

Born in New Brunswick to Walter and Margaret Fanning Martyn, he spent his youth in Franklin Township, graduating from Bound Brook High School with honors where he competed in track and field.

Upon graduation, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II as a medic on two cruisers, the U.S.S. Vicksburg and U.S.S. St. Paul, earning the rank of Pharmacist 2C.

He met Rita, his devoted wife of 70 years, on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant and they raised three children in Franklin Township and Bridgewater. He was an active volunteer in his sons’ Boy Scout troop and enjoyed camping and fishing.

Harry was a graduate of Rutgers University with a B.S., M.S., and Ed.S. in Education. He began his career as a teacher at the Central School in East Brunswick and served 34 years in Public School Administration as the first Principal of Elizabeth Avenue School, Director of Personnel, and the Assistant Superintendent/Business Administrator in the Franklin Township School system retiring in 1984.

During their retirement Harry and Rita enjoyed traveling to Europe and split their time at their homes on Hilton Head Island and in Rossmoor. He was an avid golf, tennis, and bridge player and for years enjoyed woodworking as a hobby in the Rossmoor woodshop. He was an enthusiastic Rutgers football and basketball supporter.

Harry was a devoted Catholic and communicant of St. Peter’s, St. Matthias, Immaculate Conception, Somerville, Holy Family, Hilton Head Island, and St. James, Jamesburg. He served as an usher at both Immaculate Conception and Holy Family.

Harry is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Rita Virginia Ryan Martyn; his brother, Wilson Martyn, and nephews Walter and Harry Martyn.

He will be dearly missed by his three children, Fay and Bruce Colligan of Lavallette, Harry and Marjorie Martyn of Ellsworth, ME, and Kevin and Joanne Martyn of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren, Timothy Colligan, Jill Brotschul, Christopher Martyn, Kaitlyn Colligan, Jeffrey Martyn, Elizabeth Martyn, Allison Martyn, and their spouses; 17 great-grandchildren, Ryan, McKenna, and Kailyn Colligan, Julia, Gianna, and Jack Calandruccio, Liam Brotschul, Henry, Katie, Ben, and Thomas Martyn, Carter McLauchlin and Ryan Martyn, Ethan and Daphne Ryzewic, Kassia and Michalina Samuels, and many loving Martyn and Ryan nieces and nephews.

The Martyn family is forever grateful to the staff of Parker at Stonegate and Parker at River Road which Harry called home for 16 years for their compassionate care and friendship.

Family and friends may visit from 2-5 p.m. January 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. January 22 at Our Lady of Peace Church, North Brunswick.

Interment will take place at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Harry’s memory may be made to: Collier Youth Services-Kateri Day Camp 160 Conover Road Wickatunk, NJ 07765.





