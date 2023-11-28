Life Story: Gregory Wilson, Was 24-Year FTPD Veteran

Gregory A. Wilson, 47, died November 22 at the Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township.

Born on November 15, 1976, in Summit, Greg was the son of Arthur and Karen (Jud) Wilson of Warren Township, New Jersey.

He is a 1995 graduate of Watchung Hills Regional High School. He then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from The College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State College) prior to entering the police academy. He fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer, serving briefly for Long Hill Township. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Franklin Township Police Department where he has served for almost 24 years.

Greg became an EMT and firefighter in high school, dedicating much of his time to the Warren Township Rescue Squad and Fire Department, alongside his father. He volunteered and worked for countless agencies throughout Somerset, Hunterdon and Mercer counties as a dispatcher, firefighter and EMT. He went on to utilize his first responder skills as a police officer, serving on the Franklin Township Emergency Services Unit for much of his career. He was always eager to share his skills and expertise in times of need. His dedication to public service and the pursuit of justice led him to serve in the Franklin Township Detective Bureau, a role he proudly and faithfully served in at the time of his sudden passing of cardiac arrest.

Greg’s commitment to serving others extended beyond his professional life – it was simply his nature and purpose. He was a rock within his family, who always answered the call for help. He could repair almost anything, like the old-fashioned ice cream machine he restored to share with family and friends. He loved to keep busy taking care of the house, cars and yard, but also enjoyed spending time around the firepit or catching the next NFL game.

There was no role Greg served better in life than as husband and father to his three daughters – Emma, Aileen and Maeve, who he raised with his wife, Julianne. He was a family man to his core, and his proudest moments were spent watching his daughters’ dance performances, cross country meets or soccer and basketball games. He was simply a great father and devoted husband. Not least among the many lives he rescued was his confidant and guard dog, Mickey.

Greg was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Karl Jud, and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Myra Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Julianne (Mongan) Wilson; his three loving daughters, Emma, Aileen, and Maeve; his special grandmother, Joan Jud of Easton PA.; his sister, Lara Wilson of Bridgewater; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Adrienne Mongan of Gansevoort NY; his five beloved nieces, Kayla, Brooke, Catherine, Emily, and Julia; his nephew, Owen, and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg’s name may be made to “Cop2Cop” at https://njcop2cop.com/.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ 08822. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.



Your Thoughts

comments