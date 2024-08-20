Life Story: Gloria J. Kowalski, 86; Owned Thomas Sweet

Gloria J. Kowalski, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Somerset on August 18, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family.

Born on April 22, 1938, in New York City, Gloria grew up in Newark and raised her family in Edison before settling in Somerset.

A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, Gloria was well-known and beloved in her community. She proudly owned and operated Thomas Sweet in New Brunswick with her family, where she earned the affectionate title of “chocolatier.” Her sweet treats brought joy to many, but it was her warm spirit and welcoming nature that made her truly special.

Gloria was a dedicated parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. In her retirement community, she remained active and engaged, participating in the women’s club, book club, welcoming committee, and event club. Gloria had a zest for life, enjoying card games, reading, and attending operas and theater performances.

Above all, Gloria was a people person. She found her greatest happiness in the company of those she loved, especially her family, whom she cherished deeply.

Mrs. Kowalski was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kowalski; and by her mother, Zelia Mucci.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Kowalski and his wife Ann Marie; her daughter, Gayle deLutio and her husband Michael; and her four grandchildren, Gina, Liam, Bridget, and Anthony.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. August 22 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. August 23 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Burial and committal services will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Gloria J. Kowalski’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.





