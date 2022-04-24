Life Story: Gertrude (Gitty) Kramer, 101; Mother Of Mayor Kramer

Gertrude (Gitty) Kramer (nee Zaransky) of Woodbridge, CT., passed away on April 23, surrounded by her three children. She was 101.

Gitty died on the 78th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, Colman.

Independent to the end, she was a spirited homemaker who learned computer programming in the 1960’s, designed and sewed fashion garments, created art work for her home and was active in local theater. She was an avid bridge player and took aerobics classes well into her 90’s.

She was pre-desceased by her husband, Colman, and her sisters Fannie, Ann, and Myriam.

She will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Roseane Kramer of Grafton, NH;

her daughter Dr. Sara Kramer of Brooklyn, NY, and her son Dr. Mayor Phillip Kramer and

his wife, Laurie, of Franklin Township.

In addition to her children she leaves 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-granchildren who knew her as their beloved Bubbe, and several nieces and nephews.

She greatly influenced all our lives and we will miss her tremendously.

Her funeral will be streamed live at 2:00PM on Monday, April 25 at https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/gertrude-kramer.



