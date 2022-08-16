Life Story: Gertrude E. Murphy, 101; Coast Guard WW II Veteran

Gertrude E. Murphy of Somerset passed away on August 13 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 101.

Born in Buffalo, New York and raised in Cheektowaga, she lived in Jersey City before moving to Somerset in 2008.

Gertrude served in the US Coast Guard during World War II. After her discharge she worked as a hairdresser in Jersey City until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and knitting as well as listening to Elvis, polka music and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Daniel J. Murphy, died in 1980. She is also predeceased by her parents, Wojciech (George) & Marja (Mary) Maryniak; sister, Caroline Maryniak (Sister Mary Yolanda); and brothers, Benedict, Tadeusz (Theodore) and Chester Maryniak.

Surviving are her son, Philip Murphy of Mechanicsburg, PA; daughter, Bernadette Murphy of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. August 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset and burial in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.



