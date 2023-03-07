Life Story: George H. Maurer, 86; Was Somerset Presbyterian Church Organist

George H. Maurer, of Somerset passed away on February 23 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 86.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of the New Brunswick/Franklin Township area.

George was the Manager and Projectionist for the Princeton Garden Theater and Playhouse Theatre during the 70s and 80s, as well as the Eric Twin in Lawrenceville.

He also was an accomplished organist and a member of the Garden State Theatre Organ Society, active in theatre organ preservation. George was a longtime organist for the Somerset Presbyterian Church and was beloved by members.

George is predeceased by his parents, George and Ada Maurer; sister Gloria Maurer; and brother Richard Maurer.

George will be sadly missed by a host of cousins, friends, and other beloved relatives.

A Public Memorial Service for George will be held at 3 p.m. March 15 at the Somerset Presbyterian Church, 100 JFK Boulevard, Somerset.

Professional services under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Somerset Presbyterian Church, 100 JFK Boulevard, Somerset.



