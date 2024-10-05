Life Story: George Griesler, 83; Enjoyed Baseball, Basketball

George Griesler, 83, of Franklin Park, New Jersey, peacefully passed away at his home on September 29.

Born on April 12, 1941, in New Brunswick to the late Andrew and Mary (Kucharczyk) Griesler, George spent his formative years in New Brunswick and later lived in North Brunswick for many years before making Franklin Park his home.

A dedicated professional, George served as vice president at Epic Group Inc., a construction company in Piscataway, where he made significant contributions throughout his career. His passion for sports was evident from an early age; in 1956, he was the standout southpaw pitcher for New Brunswick High School and at 6’5” he was a varsity power forward for the Zebras. George also held the role of past president of the North Brunswick Little League, where he nurtured young talent and fostered a love for the game. In addition to baseball and basketball, he enjoyed many cherished moments on the golf course, often relishing a good round with friends and family.

George was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Griesler.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Hawkins and her husband Robert; his son, George Griesler and his wife Susan; his three cherished grandchildren, Grace, Daniel, and James; two nieces, a nephew, and extended family members.

Memorial gathering will be 6-8 p.m. October 11 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St. Somerset. Burial will be 11 a.m. to noon October 12 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837-3628, Tel: 732-225-4100.



