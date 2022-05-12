Life Story: Gayle Mason Potter, 88; Caring Healer

Gayle Mason Potter passed away peacefully on May 10 at Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction. She was 88.

Gayle was a loving mother and grandmother. All her six grandchildren referred to her as “Ume,” meaning “you & me.” Gayle was a yoga master, nurse, licensed counselor, and caring healer to tens of thousands over her career. Gayle treated clients at Carrier Foundation in Belle Mead, the Intensive Supervision Program in Montclair, and in her own practice. She lived her life as an example to many.

Growing up in Troy, New York, she lived and practiced in Somerset, New Jersey since 1967.

Gayle enjoyed musical theatre, drinking cappuccinos (with extra foam!), and, most of all, spending time with her friends and grandchildren.

Gayle is survived by her two sons, Delcour Stephen Potter, IV and Dr. David Mason Potter, her amazing six grandchildren, and many friends.

A healer like Gayle never truly leaves us, they remain in our memories as we continue to learn from the lessons they have taught us.

A celebration of life service will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.



