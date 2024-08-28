Life Story: Gary S. Polansky, 73; Was IRS Tax Auditor

Gary S. Polansky passed away in Somerset on August 24. He was 73 years old.

Gary was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he lived near the Czech Village area through college. Gary attended the University of Iowa where he would meet his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Anderson) Polansky.

While in college, Gary worked as a paramedic for the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after graduating from the University of Iowa, Gary moved to Des Moines for several years before settling in Somerset.

Prior to retiring, Gary was with the Department of Revenue for both the State of Iowa and State of Minnesota working on corporate tax audits.

Gary was a lifelong University of Iowa Hawkeye supporter and fan, following many different sports year-round. Gary also enjoyed freshwater fishing and would take several trips to fish the lakes of Canada.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Polansky, and is survived by his wife Nancy and his son Stephen. He is also survived by his two brothers Don and Mark as well as his two sisters Christine Huggins and Diane Seligman and several nieces and nephews.

Gary always protected his family, always asking “if we needed anything, how the car was running, and when are you coming home?”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 1224 5th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.





