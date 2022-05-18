Life Story: Gary John Pultro, Sr., 64; Served With Somerset Fire & Rescue Squad

Gary John Pultro, Sr., of Somerset passed away on May 15 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 64.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township, graduating from Franklin Township High School.

He proudly worked in construction as General Superintendent for Skanska Building USA, based out of New Jersey. Gary served with the Somerset Fire & Rescue Squad and was an active member of the Freemasons Raritan Valley Lodge #46.

Known for his old school Italian personality, Gary was a true American Patriot who loved his country. He loved to laugh with family and friends, and had many larger than life stories. Gary also loved building things, woodworking, fishing, coin-collecting, cooking, drawing, painting, and animals of all kinds; especially his beloved pets. Most of all Gary loved his family and just being with them.

He is predeceased by his father, Salvatore Pultro; and nephew, Kevin McCarthy.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jeanette; mother, Dolores of Somerset; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary J. Pultro Jr. and his wife Jessica of Spotswood, Ryan Karaniewsky and his wife Ann of Hillsborough and Greg Pultro and his wife Nicole; daughter, Emily Karaniewsky and her husband Chris Zdyrski of Old Bridge; sister, Karen McCarthy of Hamilton; eight grandchildren, Zack, Haven, Allie, Ava, Gianna, Gemma, Luciano, and Cameron, and beloved nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. May 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with a Blessing at 7:30 p.m. Cremation to be held privately.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: Somerset NJ Fire & Rescue Co. No.1, 14 Hollywood Avenue, Somerset, New Jersey 08873.



