Life Story: Gabor Zrinyi, 77; Was Master Mason

Gabor Zrinyi, 77, passed away on August 11 at his home in Franklin Park.

Mr. Zrinyi was born July 13, 1945, in Hungary. In 1972, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Franklin Park.

Gabor arrived in the United States as a mason by trade. He began his work career here, first as a mason apprentice and subsequently as a Master Mason. He was self-employed before working with Brown Glynn Construction for many years.

Known as Gabe to his friends and coworkers, he was an exceptionally hard worker. There was no job he could not complete flawlessly. His handiwork can be found in masonry projects throughout central New Jersey. Gabe’s compassion and love for his many cats was clear in the care he provided.

Mr. Zrinyi was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan Zrinyi.

A memorial service will be held from 5-6 p.m. September 27. Services will begin at 5 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. We welcome any remembrances and anecdotes that you may want to share at that time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Mr. Gabor Zrinyi’s name to Angel Tails, PO Box 5203, Somerset, NJ 08875 www.AngelTails.org.



