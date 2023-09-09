Life Story: Frank V. Terranova, 69; Liked To Travel

Frank V. Terranova, of Somerset passed away on September 7 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 69.



Born in Teaneck and raised in Palisades Park, he has lived in Somerset since 1992.



Frank enjoyed listening to 60s and 70s music, constructing things and collecting memorabilia to create his “museum” at home. He took pleasure in building slot cars, racing and selling them, as a hobby. He liked to travel. One of Frank’s many talents was being the awesome ‘fix-it’ and “go-to” man. “Give it Frank…he can fix anything!”



When family members were ill, he was the greatest, most compassionate caretaker.



Above all else, he loved his family and friends. Frank cherished spending time with his loved ones. His presence will be missed by all of those who loved him.



Frank spent most of professional life as a Contracts Manager.



He is predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Marie Terranova.



Surviving are his beloved wife, Marisa, with whom he spent nearly 40 years; son, Frank of Manville; brothers and sister-in-law, Michael and Marilyn Terranova of North Carolina and John Terranova of Piermont, New York; grandson, Frankie Terranova of Somerset; his precious nieces, Kim and Erin and nephews, Luke, John and Marc; and his longtime, closest and best friend, David Romagnoli (wife Cathy) of Waldwick.



Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. September 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with a service held at 4:30 p.m. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 724960.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, or click HERE for a donation form.





Your Thoughts

comments