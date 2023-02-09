Quantcast

Life Story: Frances Preisler Legenhausen, 85; Worked Many Occupations

Added by Bill Bowman on February 8, 2023.
Frances Preisler Legenhausen of Somerset passed away on January 31 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Home in Somerset. She was 85.

Born in Finderne, she lived in Middlebush, South Bound Brook, Middlesex, Bound Brook, and Hampton Bays, New York, before moving to Somerset in 2018.

Throughout the years she worked in multiple occupations, including legal secretary, English teacher, and administrative assistant.

Fran enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, boating, swimming, Broadway shows, and traveling. She loved to play chess, Scattergories, and any other games with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, Rose Soliwoda and Frank Preisler, her brother, Robert Preisler, and her husbands Charles White and Robert Legenhausen.

Celebrating her life are her son, Curt White of Somerset; daughter Bethany Legenhausen of Annandale; and grandchildren Oliver, Nolan, and Elizabeth.

Private services have been held under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Donations may be made in Fran’s name to The New York Marine Rescue Center, Riverhead, New York.

