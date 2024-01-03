Life Story: Fayomi D. Wyse, 76; Native Of Sierra Leone

Fayomi D. Wyse of Somerset passed away on December 15 at the Care One at East Brunswick Nursing Home. He was 76.

Born and raised in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa, he had lived in Somerset since 1992.

Fayomi worked in Electrical and Janitorial Services at the Care One Nursing Home in East Brunswick. He was very proud of his culture, enjoying Afro Beats music as well as African movies and fashion.

His wife, Joyce died in 2007.

Surviving are his son, Desmond Wyse of Freetown, Sierra Leone; daughter, Olabisi Motcho of London, England; adopted son, Laurence Elliott of New Jersey USA; son-in-law, Jules Motcho; daughter-in-law, Esther Wyse; brother, Alaba Wyse of Frenchtown, Sierra Leone; sisters, Taiwo Wyse and Iyamide Duke-Thomas (nee’ Wyse), both from Freetown; brother-in-law, Price Duke-Thomas; 6 grandchildren, Jules Motcho, Julia Motcho, Juvienne Motcho, Juvienia Motcho Akintola Wyse and Cordelia Wyse; granddaughter-in-law, Annie Motcho.

Visitation will be held at noon on January 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.

Burial will take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa.





Your Thoughts

comments