Life Story: Eric Peart, 49; Newark Native
Mr. Eric M. Peart passed away January 19 at his home in Somerset. He was 49 years old.
Mr. Peart was born in Newark and lived in Jersey City and Orange before moving to Somerset in 2015.
He graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City and continued earning various IT certifications. He was employed as a Technical Support Specialist for many years in different capacities. He worked hard to support his family while finding time to take care of gardening, working on cars, and lending a hand when needed.
He was pre-deceased by his father, Victor G. Peart.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Obanner; a son, Atrell Peart; longtime girlfriend Lisa Bethea; brother, Victor Peart Jr,. along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Visiting will be held from 7-9 p.m. on January 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Funeral services and burial will take place over the weekend in Estill, SC.