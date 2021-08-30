Life Story: Elizabeth McCallion, 96; Somerset Run Resident

Elizabeth McCallion passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Somerset on August 29. She was 96 years old.

Elizabeth was born in Long Island City, NY to Mary and Walter Clavin. She graduated from Julia Richmond High School in Manhattan and soon after married John McCallion. Several years later she moved to Metuchen, where she and John raised their family.

She spent most of her life as a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church and sent her children to St. Francis School. Elizabeth loved Metuchen, her neighborhood and all her neighbors on Edith Avenue. She took great pleasure in shopping downtown, eating out at local restaurants and spending time in the summer at the community pool.

Elizabeth moved to Somerset in 2005 with her daughter Maureen. There she continued to enjoy life, shopping, dining out, traveling and making new friends in her community at Somerset Run.

Elizabeth devoted her life to her family. She was ever present to them and family was always welcomed at her home with a wide-open door. Any time of the day she was more than happy to make someone a meal or a sandwich. Helping with her grandchildren was particular a joy to her. Her grandchildren took part in countless sleepovers, movies, and shopping trips. Elizabeth delighted in attending recitals, Holy Communions, birthdays, graduations, games and countless other life events. Each one made more treasured by her presence. The unconditional love and joy that she provided her family will be greatly missed.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband John in 1985 and by her cherished daughter, Maureen McCallion in 2018. She was also predeceased by her siblings Thomas, William and Gerard.

She is survived by her children Kevin McCallion and his wife Chris of Lincroft, and Kerrie Cummins and her husband Tom of Bridgewater. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, Finnbar, Katie, Christy, Sarah and her husband Liam, Erin, Kristen, James, Jack and Joe.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. September 1 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. September 2 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. McCallion’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.mskcc.org.



