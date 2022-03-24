Life Story: Elizabeth ‘Betty Ann’ Nixon, 65; Former Franklin Park Resident
Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Nixon, of Montrose, Pennsylvania passed away on March 23 at home. She was 65.
Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Franklin Park and Browns Mills before moving to Montrose, Pennsylvania in 1995.
Betty Ann was a homemaker.
She is predeceased by her son, Mark Nixon; parents, Wilbur and Elizabeth Rudolph; and brother, Frederick Rudolph.
Surviving are her daughter, Colleen Nixon of Brackney, PA; son, Joseph Nixon of Montrose, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wilbur Rudolph Jr. and his wife, Jane of Endicott, NY, Bruce & Erica Rudolph and Craig & Barbara Rudolph, all of Montrose, PA; and sister and brother-in-law, Doris & Butch Voorhees also of Montrose, PA.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. March 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.
Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. March 29th at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, Jamesburg.