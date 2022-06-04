Life Story: Eleanor Fidecaro, 94; St. Matthias Founding Parishioner

Eleanor Fidecaro passed away June 1 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick. She was 94 years old.

Mrs. Fidecaro was born in Dunlo, Pennsylvania. She was raised in the coal mine towns of central Pennsylvania. She moved to the New Brunswick area at age 16. After marrying, she and her husband moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township where the young couple would raise a family of their own.

Mrs. Fidecaro was employed for many years by Acme Markets. She worked in the Somerset and New Brunswick area for many years as a cashier and was a founding parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She was a devoted Jeopardy fan and enjoyed neighborhood walks.

She was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 1992. She was also predeceased by her son David in 2015 and her siblings, Mark, Emil, Joseph, Albeena and Emma.

Mrs. Fidecaro is survived by her daughter Gloria Fidecaro of Somerset. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Annette Celso and her husband Jonathan, Timothy Antisz and his wife Jenni, Shawn Antisz and his wife Julie and Mark Gresham and his wife Gina and her three great-grandchildren, Emma Antisz, and Ella and Mason Gresham; daughter-in-law Donna Fidecaro and siblings Ernest Stivanelli, Eugene Stivanelli, Pearl Polansky and Gloria Stivanelli.

Visiting will take place from 3-5 p.m. June 5.

A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. June 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Please arrive by 9:15 a.m.

Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bridgewater.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Fidecaro’s name to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org.



