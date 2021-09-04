Life Story: Elaine Tublin, 56; Former Attorney Legal Aid

Elaine Tublin, 56, passed away on Sept. 2 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, with her two beloved children by her side.



Born on Oct. 24, 1964, in New Brunswick, she grew up in Franklin and spent the remainder of her life in Hillsborough and East Millstone.



While incredibly proud of her work as a legal aid for attorney Bob Hendler and then as an office manager for Dr. Joseph Cohn’s private practice in Highland Park, it was her role as a mother that she cherished above all else.

She also took immense pride in what she felt was her personal mission to love and support all those around her lucky enough to consider her a friend. Elaine’s greatest joy came from her children, and from making those around her feel loved, safe, and happy. Her special gift with people extended to animals which she treated with sincere love and devotion. Spoiling her cats and dogs – and any other animal she encountered – with an abundance of affection and care, was always returned with a fierce devotion to her. It was the way she gave her heart and the devotion her love inspired, that created the fire within Elaine.



Elaine was predeceased by her parents Edward and Evelyn (O’Shaughnessy) Goeller.



Surviving are her two children Jake and Taylor Tublin; her brother, Edward Goeller and his wife Karen; her sister, Karen Haengel. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Sarah Haengel, Kevin Haengel, Kate Herman, Rebecca Goeller, Caitlyn and Lyndzie Kowalski, Aidan and Zachary Tublin; two grandnieces and three grandnephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. from the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to the SAVE Animal Shelter – A Friend for Homeless Animals, 1010 County Road 601, Montgomery, N.J. 08558.



Those wishing to virtually attend the service on Thursday via Zoom please click Here and enter the passcode 303899.



