Life Story: Elaine Green, 86; Former Township Resident

Elaine Green, formerly of Franklin but most recently of Hillsborough, passed away on February 22 at home. She was 86.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, she lived in Somerset, East Brunswick and Aventura, Florida for 20 years before moving to Hillsborough five years ago.

She worked as the Director of Financial Aid at Rutgers University in New Brunswick before her retirement. Elaine enjoyed playing cards and mahjong, bowling, traveling and listening to Frank Sinatra. She was also a former member of the Sisterhood of the Temple at Beth El in Somerset.

Her husband, Irving Green died in 2019. She is also predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Faye Mandelstein.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Barbara Green of Hillsborough and Jeff and Joan Green of Somerset; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Stuart Krantz of Monroe; grandchildren, Stacy, Michael, Jason (with Megan) and Justin (with Shelby); and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Asher and Rylynn.

Funeral services have been handled privately under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



