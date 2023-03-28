Life Story: Dr. Tippur Seshagiri, 85; Retired Cardiologist

Dr. Tippur Seshagiri (Sesh) passed away on March 25, surrounded by his family. He was 85 years old.

Dr. Seshagiri was born in Bangalore, India. After his primary and secondary education, he completed post-graduate degrees in Cytology and Cytogenetics in India. He then attended medical school at the Bangalore Medical College.

Dr. Seshagiri immigrated to the United States in 1964 and pursued a medical internship in Rochester, New York, where he met his wife, Mary. He completed his residency in internal medicine in Detroit, MI, at the Henry Ford Medical Center, and completed his fellowship in Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic. He then continued caring for adult and pediatric patients in his trusted private cardiology practice in Canton, OH, over the next 30 years until retiring 20 years ago when he relocated to Somerset.

Sesh was a talented photographer who enjoyed capturing the beauty of the nature around him. He was a voracious reader, specifically of science fiction. He and his wife Mary were world travelers and Sesh was lucky enough to have stepped foot on all seven continents. He was a loving husband and a caring and supportive father and grandfather. He will be missed by all that had the privilege to know him.

Dr. Seshagiri was predeceased by his two brothers, T.N. Subba Rao (Raj) and T.N. Nagendra (Nagu), and one sister, Tara Bala Subramanyam.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Mary Seshagiri of Somerset and their loving children Stephanie Noviello and her husband Christopher of Bridgewater; Neena Kuzmich and her husband Christo of San Diego, CA; and Kiran Seshagiri of Frisco, TX. He is also survived by his two brothers, T.N. Srinath and Vijay Chandra and his grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Noviello, Whitney and Sylvia Kuzmich, and Max Avery Seshagiri.

Visiting will be held from 3-6 p.m. March 31 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and all other services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dr. Seshagiri’s name to Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org or to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org.



