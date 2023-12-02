Life Story: Dr. ‘R.G.’ Krishna, 93; Was Physician

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Dr. “R.G.” Krishnan, passed away on November 30 at the age of 93.

Dr. Krishnan was born in Ottapalam, Kerala, India. He worked as a physician in Bombay for nearly 15 years before immigrating to the United States in 1972. He was in private practice for 35 years in Perth Amboy and later in Woodbridge. The care and thoroughness of treatment that he provided his patients drew their respect and affection.

During his career Dr. Krishnan and family lived in Piscataway and later in Edison. On his retirement in 2006, he and Kamakshi moved to Somerset.

Outside the medical field, his greatest passion was to serve Hindu temples in the New Jersey area. He gave his service in true dedication to the Balaji Temple in Bridgewater. He was instrumental in founding the Hindu-American Temple & Cultural Center (Sri Guruvayoorappan temple) in Morganville. Later, he became involved in providing guidance in the construction of the Sai Balaji Temple in Monroe Township.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kamakshi; daughters, Veena, Leena and Aruna; sons-in-law, Chandresh Iyer, Akiva Elias and Vivek Jayaraman; and grandchildren Amrit & Rohit Iyer, Micah, Nishad & Jonah Elias and Ishwar & Nina Jayaraman.

Funeral services will be held at Franklin Memorial Park from 9-11 a.m. December 2 under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cured – Campaign Urging Research for Eosinophilic Disease.

