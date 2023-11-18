Life Story: Dr. Lori Goldblatt, 59; Psychologist, Wife Of Former Mayor

Dr. Lori B. Goldblatt, of Somerset passed away on November 16 at home. She was 59.



Born in Newark and raised in Clark, she lived in Poughkeepsie, New York before moving to Somerset in 1994.



Dr. Goldblatt worked as a private practice clinical psychologist and was a member of the Somerset County Mental Health Board for more than 20 years. She was also a member of Temple Beth El in Somerset and had served as a Girl Scout Leader.



Lori enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar and piano and sometimes performing at various open mic nights. She enjoyed the Beatles as well as folk and other acoustic artists of the 60s and 70s.

Lori loved NY Mets baseball, hosting parties at her home, going to the beach, her dog Juliet and most of all spending time with her family and friends.



Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Brian D. Levine; daughters, Ariella R. Levine and Shira G. Levine, both of Somerset; parents, Arnold and Carol Goldblatt of Clark; and brother, Daniel Goldblatt of Basking Ridge.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9-11 a.m. November 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with graveside services to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin.





