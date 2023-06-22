Life Story: Dr. Guillermo A. Garcia, 78; Emergency Medical Doctor



Dr. Guillermo A. Garcia of Somerset passed away on June 19 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78.



Born in Pijao, Colombia, he immigrated to the United States in 1970, settling in New Brunswick, and has lived in Somerset for 50 years.



He worked as a Medical Doctor in the Emergency Department of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for over 35 years.



Doctor Garcia enjoyed life to the fullest! He was an avid artist, photographer, painter, writer and world traveler. His greatest gift in life was seeing beauty in everything his eyes focused on, especially his family.



He is predeceased by his parents, Guillermo Garcia and Fanny Castaño.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Luz Marina Saavedra; sons and daughters-in-law, Guillermo & Alison Garcia of Arlington, Virginia; and Dr. Luis Fernando Garcia and his wife, Juliana Bastidas of North Brunswick; his beloved chinches Guillermo A. and Tomás A., and his muñecas Valentina and Luciana Garcia; his siblings Martha, Olga, Maria Cristina, Marco Horacio, Gloria Ines and their spouses; his brother and sisters in law, Luis Eduardo (deceased), Shyla (deceased), Yolanda, Gloria, Carlos, Solita, Cesar, Olga Lucia and their spouses.



Friends will be received for a Memorial Visitation from 3-7 p.m. June 24t at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Dr. Garcia with donations to Doctors Without Borders, GALA Hispanic Theatre or Operation Smile, three non-profits that are near and dear to his heart.







