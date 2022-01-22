Life Story: Dr. Alfred Santangelo, 94; Longtime Township Doctor

Dr. Alfred Santangelo, 94, passed away on January 20 at Care One in Bound Brook.

Dr. Santangelo was born May 31, 1927, in New Brunswick to the late John and Amelia (Corrente) Santangelo. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Dr. Santangelo attended St. Peter’s grammar and high school. He earned his B.S. degree in Chemistry from Seton Hall University and his doctorate from the University of Bologna, Italy Medical School. Dr. Santangelo specialized in Family Medicine and established is own practice in Somerset, where he proudly served for over 50 years. Dr. Santangelo was a Life Member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, received a Physician’s Recognition Award through the Medical Society of NJ, served as school physician for 50 years with New Brunswick Public Schools and also as sports physician for St. Peter’s High School athletics. Dr. Santangelo was affiliated with both St. Peter’s Medical Center (Emeritus) and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital (Emeritus) in New Brunswick. He was a member of the Rotary Society and the American Medical Association.

Dr. Santangelo was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pamela (Santangelo) Avila; his brother, Francis Santangelo; his sister, Adeline Gimmarro; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Juzwiak and Jerry Shull.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Olga Santangelo; his son, John Santangelo, his daughters, Monica Accurso and her husband Dr. Charles Accurso and Lisa Gelnaw and her husband Timothy Gelnaw. He is also survived by his sisters, Sylvia Shull, and Jane Juzwiak; his brother-in-law, Joe Gimmarro; his grandchildren, Daniela, Giulia, Samantha, Amanda and his great grandchildren, Isabella, Luca, Charlotte, Roman and Lydia.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. January 24 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. January 24 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset online at https://www.rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-somerset/giving/ or mail to Somerset Health Care Foundation, 110 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876.



