Life Story: Douglas J. Rayner, 70; Elder At Bound Brook Presbyterian Church

Douglas J. Rayner of Somerset passed away on December 15 at the RWJ Hospital in Rahway. He was 70.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, he has lived in Somerset since 1963. Doug graduated from Franklin High School and Rutgers University with a degree in Political Science.

Doug was an active member of the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon, as well as a member of the Stewardship and Finance Commission. He loved to sing in the church choir with his wife and saw regular duty as an usher and counter. He was also a dedicated fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines sports teams, and sports in general, especially when he coached his two sons on the soccer field. Although he struggled with the game of golf, one of his greatest joys was watching his two sons play (good) golf. He was an avid reader and enjoyed US History, especially military history. He and Gail loved the beach, and liked to take care of their yard, as is obvious by their expansive gardens. Doug spent a lot of time tending his lawn, and it became the envy of the neighborhood. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, John & Doris Rayner.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Gail (MacLachlan); sons, Wesley (with wife Shelby) of Howell and Drew (with fiancée Kristen) of Toms River; brothers, David (with wife Lynn) of Pompton Plains and Timothy (with wife Sue) of Bluffton, SC; sisters, Susan Rayner and Ruth Lieurance (with husband Bruce), both of Ft. Collins, CO; brother-in-law, Bruce MacLachlan (with wife Lori) of Seneca, SC; sister-in-law, Jill Gaillard (with husband Ted) of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren, Avery and Cameron; and grand-dogs, Hurley and Jetty.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date to be announced. Private cremation services have been held under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



