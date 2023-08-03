Life Story: Doris Lubowicki, 89; Loved To Travel

Doris Lubowicki, “J M J” passed on to her eternal rest on August 1. She was 89 years old.

Our angel here on earth lived most of her life in Edison and Highland Park before moving to raise her family in Somerset. In her earlier years, she was a proud majorette with the Edison Drum Bugle Corps, she loved to dance, and was a talented seamstress.

Doris worked at Ethicon and later the Lubowicki Insurance Agency in Metuchen. Her family were her pride and joy and nothing brought her more happiness than cheering them on at sport events, dance recitals, school plays, and playing with them at the Jersey Shore or in the backyard.

She traveled extensively in her motor home throughout the United States with her husband of 63 years, Edward, but her favorite place was always home. Her generous heart was exemplary, always giving to those less fortunate, and spreading sunshine as Mrs. Claus or the Easter Bunny in numerous parades and visits to local Veterans Homes.

Doris was a devout Catholic and truly led by example. She prayed for everyone she met and inscribed every note card and message with JMJ (Jesus, Mary, and Joseph) so you knew she prayed for you that day. “Mammy’ as she was affectionately known, cared for numerous family pets including cats, dogs, chickens, roosters, a racoon, rabbits, turtles, and a horse. She was proud of her vegetable and flower gardens, cooking delicious family meals especially her Hungarian favorites, she was thoughtful and generous gift-giver and hosted the most festive tea parties and Easter Egg Hunts. May 1 brought the annual May crowing of her garden statue of Mary with her five grandchildren. She was never quick to judge and found joy in the slightest moments.

Doris is predeceased in life by her loving husband, Edward F. Lubowicki; mother, Jane Kovacs; father, Joseph Rose, and brother, Leonard French and many beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Mammy leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter in-law, Edward and Elizabeth Lubowicki, and daughter and son in-law, Laurie and William Scioscia, II and her adoring grandchildren Samantha, William III (Alexandra Tringali), Edward Jr., Shelby (David Brown), Skyler, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Matthias Church, Somerset at 11am on August 4th. We ask all to arrive at church by 10:45 A.M.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.





Your Thoughts

comments