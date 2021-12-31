Life Story: Donna Hutchinson, 61; Enjoyed Traveling With Husband

Donna Hutchinson passed away on December 27 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 61.

Mrs. Hutchinson was born in New Brunswick and resided for many years in Franklin Township. She also lived in Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Parlin .

Mrs. Hutchinson enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach and Atlantic City with her husband. She was the true matriarch of her family and cherished her time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping, trips to Cape May and scrapbooking.

Mrs. Hutchinson was predeceased by her mother, Elvera Chesson and father, Robert Chesson Sr., and brothers Paul Schneider, Thomas Bennett, and Michael Chesson.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Hutchinson Sr., son Clifford Hutchinson Jr. and wife Stephanie Sierra, son Brandon Hutchinson, and daughter Savannah Hutchinson. She is also survived by brothers Robert Bennett Sr., Frederick Bennett and Robert Chesson Jr.; sisters-in-law Cynthia Hutchinson, Nicole Adams, Yasmin Bennett and Susan Tomas and her four grandchildren, Destiny, Armoni, Jada and Rahshawn.

Visiting will take place from 4-8 p.m. January 3 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. January 4 at the funeral home and a graveside service will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. We ask everyone to please wear a mask while attending the service.

Donna has always donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for many years now. If you would like to do a donation in her name instead of sending flowers. She would appreciate you keeping her donation going. If you choose to send flowers, they are appreciated as well.



