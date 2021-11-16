Life Story: Dolores A. Pasquarelli, 91; 50-Year Franklin Resident

Dolores A. Pasquarelli, 91, passed away on November 11 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Mrs. Pasquarelli was born July 01, 1930, in Kearny to the late Robert and Florence (Patterson) Flaherty. She grew up in Keyport and settled in Franklin Township for over 50 years.

Dolores graduated from Keyport High School in 1948. She enlisted in the US Navy on September 4, 1951, proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. She attained the rank of Dental Technician 3rd Class at the Naval Air Station Memphis, TN. She was also a cheerleader for the Navy Hellcats football team.

Upon discharge from the Navy on September 24, 1954, Dolores worked as a secretary for numerous finance companies and retired in 1992 from Toyota Motor Credit in Somerset. She was a communicant of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and also a member of the Franklin Women’s Club. Dolores enjoyed making crafts and scrapbooking. She was an appreciator of literature and collector of folk art.

Mrs. Pasquarelli was preceded in death by her husband, John Pasquarelli Sr., and her twin brother, Donald Flaherty.

She is survived by her son, John Pasquarelli Jr.; her cousins, Lance Anderson, and Carol Triebel; her nieces and nephews, Mary Remolador, Cindy Flahery-Lukesh, Donald Flaherty and Robert Flaherty.

A funeral service will be celebrated at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Entombment and committal services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.

Service date and time will be forthcoming.